Brokerages Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target at $7.40

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
