Brokerages Set One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target at $7.40

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 57,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

