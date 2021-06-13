Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.22). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 1,682,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,009 shares of company stock valued at $383,573. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

