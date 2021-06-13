Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $195.43

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 46.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after buying an additional 77,022 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 13.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $169.42. 365,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,852. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.