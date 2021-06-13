Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $176.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.09.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

