Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

