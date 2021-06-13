FairGame Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006890 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00122882 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FAIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.