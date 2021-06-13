Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 170.0%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Shares of EXPGF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70. Experian has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $41.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

