Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE IHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 41,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

