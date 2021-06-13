Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $189,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.44. 1,090,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

