Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

