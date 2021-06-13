Critical Contrast: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and The New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This table compares Landsea Homes and The New Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% The New Home -5.01% 3.45% 1.28%

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The New Home has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and The New Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 The New Home 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than The New Home.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and The New Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.56 -$2.10 million N/A N/A The New Home $507.41 million 0.21 -$32.82 million N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than The New Home.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of The New Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of The New Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats The New Home on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado. The company also offers general contracting, construction management and coordination, and escrow coordination services, as well as sales and marketing services to build homes for third-party property owners. The New Home Company Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.