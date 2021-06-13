Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Black Knight makes up approximately 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 80,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $129,001,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

BKI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 893,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,860. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

