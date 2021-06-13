Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,814 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.34. 1,807,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

