Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $40.39

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 228,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

