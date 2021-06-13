Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $36.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock remained flat at $$26.63 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.