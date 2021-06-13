Critical Contrast: 4D pharma (LBPS) versus The Competition

4D pharma (NASDAQ: LBPS) is one of 837 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 4D pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 4D pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D pharma N/A -813.36% -170.06% 4D pharma Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

4D pharma has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D pharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of 4D pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of 4D pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 4D pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 4D pharma $690,000.00 -$30.50 million N/A 4D pharma Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.86

4D pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 4D pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 4D pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D pharma Competitors 4616 17618 38797 766 2.58

4D pharma currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.22%. Given 4D pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 4D pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

4D pharma competitors beat 4D pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease. It also develops products candidates, including MRx1299 for solid tumors, MRx0005 for neurodegeneration, MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis, and MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis. The company develops MicroRx platform to discover new LBP candidates for major diseases. 4D pharma plc has a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of Keytruda and MRx0518 in patients with solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Schosween 18 Limited. 4D pharma plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

