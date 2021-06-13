Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,559,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. 688,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,342. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.