EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 111,825 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 72,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $4,529,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. 3,977,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

