Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $173.27 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

