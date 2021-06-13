TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

