Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $161,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. 342,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.