Verge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.45 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $426.28 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00446009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

