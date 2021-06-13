TRON (TRX) Price Down 11.9% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. TRON has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $838.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.