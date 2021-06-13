Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $25,476.61 and $121.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00782403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00085226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.95 or 0.08081718 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.