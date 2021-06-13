Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 539.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,570. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

