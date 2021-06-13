Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Entegris posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 620,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,879. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.50. Entegris has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

