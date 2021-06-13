Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. 1,303,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,071. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

