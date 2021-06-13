Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 3,174 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

