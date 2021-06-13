PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Increased by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

Shares of PAGS opened at $52.51 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

