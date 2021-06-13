Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

NYSE:GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

