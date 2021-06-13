Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.