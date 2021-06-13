Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 58.4%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $31.52.

A number of research firms have commented on SGSOY. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

