Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Drops By 58.4%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGSOY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $31.52.

A number of research firms have commented on SGSOY. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

