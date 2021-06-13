Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301,533 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PPL worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,017,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

