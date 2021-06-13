Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in May

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $$8.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Separately, Citigroup raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

