Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 18,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,360. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

