Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,960,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

