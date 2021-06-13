Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,537 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 305,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,919. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

