American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 758.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

