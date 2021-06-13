Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,110 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $338.30 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

