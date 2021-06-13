Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 134,142 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

