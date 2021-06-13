Konomi Network Trading Up 17.5% This Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,779 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

