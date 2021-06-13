Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.55. 535,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,650. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

