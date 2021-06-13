Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,967 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,385 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 241,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,837. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

