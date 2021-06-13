FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,641,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

