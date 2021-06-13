Analyzing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Klépierre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 6.27 -$297.01 million $2.53 19.77 Klépierre $1.71 billion 5.09 $363.89 million N/A N/A

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Klépierre 4 4 2 0 1.80

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Klépierre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

