Reliant Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.