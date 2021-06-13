Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $237.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.42. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

