White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 493 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

