Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.11 ($75.42).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ETR:VNA opened at €53.62 ($63.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.92. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

