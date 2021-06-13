Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

About Thales

